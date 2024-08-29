(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff - 5 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive Europe report on healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem. It covers a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns across 5 key countries in Europe region.

This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of healthcare industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:



Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender.

Medical Staff: Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, location, remuneration, and practice setting.

Healthcare Facilities: Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, customers, business model, size of hospital-based number of beds, number of centres, number of hospitals, number of beds, ratio of hospital, ratio of beds, services offered, and other metrics.

Healthcare Spending: Over 32 KPIs covering public and private healthcare spending. Includes breakdown by category, hospital care, physician and clinical services, segment, payment source, age, and gender.

Pharmacies: Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel. Population Trends & Statistics: Over 12 KPIs covering demographic shifts and their implications for healthcare demand at country level. The indicators cover population breakdown by age groups, macroeconomic fundamentals, life expectancy, and mortality rates.

A bundled offering, combining the following 5 country reports



France Healthcare Statistics Databook 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff

Germany Healthcare Statistics Databook 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff

United Kingdom Healthcare Statistics Databook 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff

Italy Healthcare Statistics Databook 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff Spain Healthcare Statistics Databook 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff

Scope for Each Report

Medical Staff: 100 KPIs



Physicians

Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations

Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other)

Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology)

By consultation types (in-person, remote)

Distribution by location, gender, and age

Average wage index by profession

Nurses

Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations

Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations

Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians

Pharmacists

Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations

Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians) Technical and Administrative Staff

Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs



Number of patients

Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient)

Distribution by hospital (pubic, private) Distribution by disease type

Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs



Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count

Number of hospitals per 10000 population

Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model

Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs



Spending patterns by individual and government sources

Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care)

By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit Spending patterns by gender and age

Pharmacies: 30 KPIs



Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues

Distribution by location (urban and rural)

Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3)

Distribution by ownership

By end-user demographics By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)

Demographic Information: 12 KPIs



Total population and population distribution by age

Life expectancy and mortality rate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare

