Kazakhstan Detains 15 Afghan Nationals In Aktobe For Lacking Documentation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kazakhstan reported that have detained 15 Afghans in the city of Aktobe.

According to the reports, some detained Afghans did not have passports, while others had expired visas.

Kazakhstan's Kazlenta news agency stated that all the individuals were taken to an immigration office for identity and background checks.

It was noted that some of the detained individuals had previously been students in Kazakhstan's capital.

Details regarding the fate of these individuals have not been provided so far.

Kazakhstan police have deemed their stay in the country illegal and have urged citizens to report any information about the illegal residency of foreigners.

Earlier this year, in June, Kazakhstan police also detained five Afghan asylum seekers attempting to travel to Russia through unofficial routes and subsequently deported them to Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan media reports that recently, a large number of asylum seekers have been attempting to cross its borders to enter European countries via Russia.

In response, Kazakhstan has decided to establish a new border control post to manage this situation.

Kazakhstan has warned its citizens that assisting asylum seekers in crossing unofficial routes to Russia could result in up to seven years in prison.

The detention and deportation of Afghan nationals highlight ongoing challenges for Kazakhstan in managing illegal immigration and asylum issues.

This situation reflects broader regional tensions and challenges regarding migration, with countries like Kazakhstan tightening their border controls amid increasing pressure from migrant flows.

