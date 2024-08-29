(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap, the leading generative AI specializing in contact center Conversational Intelligence, is excited to announce the launch of Talkdiscovery 9.0. This release marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of real-time, accurate visibility into customer interactions.

For years, achieving this level of insight has been a challenge-until now. Talkmap's innovative approach to contact center and call center operations intelligence is set to revolutionize business operations by providing transformative insights into ongoing customer dialogues.

Talkdiscovery 9.0 delivers real-time, accurate visibility into 100% of ongoing customer conversations

"Enterprise leaders have limited and delayed insight into their customers: What's working, what's not, and why? Unlocking valuable insights from 100% of ongoing customer conversations with real-time, accurate visibility is the answer, but until now, that has been impossible. Now the world's leading brands are leveraging Talkmap to do just that." said Tim Moss, CEO of Talkmap.

Next-level Performance via CQI...How It Works:

As part of Talkdiscovery 9.0, Talkmap is launching Continuous Question Intelligence, or CQI.

With CQI, customers can ask specific questions of their conversation data automatically and continuously. Importantly, CQI does all of this automatically and seamlessly answers questions leading to actionable insights identified via Talkmap's Generative AI and Large Language Models running in secure private mode.

The results are accessible daily in an easy-to-use dashboard. Talkmap customers can ask questions of a percentage of all conversations or of a segment of conversations for a particular group of agents, specific call reasons, or a designated location, or other criteria.

What Can be Learned from Customer Conversations using

CQI?



What are the specific reasons driving the recent increase in cancellations?

What are the unresolved customer issues behind our high % of repeat calls?

Are agents properly troubleshooting before escalating or scheduling a service call?

Did our customer service reps follow best practices in each call? If not, what are the coaching areas needed for each rep?

Why are some agents getting more upsells? And hundreds of others

With

CQI, customers generate a fast ROI on their AI investments by making it easier to identify and address issues that until now have been invisible to large organizations. These changes improve agent performance, lower cost to serve, reduce customer churn, and transform the customer experience.

Jonathan Eisenzopf, Chief Strategy & Research Officer at Talkmap said "Our customers requested a secure solution to address critical business questions by extracting immediate insights from their customer interactions. Talkdiscovery 9.0 is exceeding customer expectations by delivering a solution they can apply to any area of their business...some of the most popular so far include assessing and improving performance in sales, service, retention, and risk and compliance as well as detecting fraud, and identifying churn risk and opportunities to reduce it."

About

Talkmap

Talkmap's generative AI platform turns 100% of customer conversations into customer experience (CX) insights in real time, transforming operations, CX, automation, and profitability. Talkmap's specialized AI enables companies to immediately leverage the most powerful benefits of AI with secure and accurate results trusted by the world's largest brands.

For additional information about Talkdiscovery 9.0 and to explore its innovative features, please visit Talkmap .

