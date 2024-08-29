Sourceamerica To Host Annual Grassroots Advocacy Conference In Washington, D.C., Sept. 9-12

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nonprofit leaders and AbilityOne employees with disabilities will meet with lawmakers to advocate for better employment opportunities

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® , an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities, announced today that its annual Grassroots Advocacy will take place September 9-12, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The annual event invites more than 60 employees with disabilities ("self-advocates"), their families and leaders of AbilityOne producing nonprofits to meet with members of Congress to advocate on disability employment-related issues while sharing their employment stories.

With the employment rate among people with disabilities at just 22.5%, the Grassroots Advocacy Conference is a vital platform for those employed on AbilityOne contracts to speak about their personal journeys and advocate for increased employment opportunities for more people with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to once more bring so many self-advocates together to share their employment journeys with members of Congress to help shape the public policy that impacts employment opportunities for people with disabilities," said Richard Belden, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. "For 50 years, SourceAmerica has been working to empower individuals with disabilities through employment opportunities and policy advancements, and we're grateful to the members of Congress for taking the time to engage on this important issue."

During the conference, self-advocates will also discuss barriers to employment in their communities and how the AbilityOne Program, one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities, has played a pivotal role in their careers. At a "Celebration of Stories," self-advocates will share their personal experiences with other attendees, showcasing how having employment opportunities has had a positive impact on their lives.



For more information about the 2024 Grassroots Advocacy Conference, visit .

