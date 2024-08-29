City Of Pueblo, Colorado Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUEBLO, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of and security, announced the City of Pueblo, Colorado has deployed Beam Global EV ARCTM off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for use both by the general public and city fleets. The systems were provided through a rebate from the U.S. Department of Energy Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program, which is designed to assist states, local governments and Tribes in implementing strategies to reduce energy use and fossil fuel emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Some Beam Global EV ARCTM systems will be available to the general public for free as part of Pueblo's no-cost charging station initiative, running through September 2024. Others will support the City's fleet of EVs used by the Pueblo Police Department, Parks and Recreation and the Fleet Department, with more vehicles expected to be received in the coming months.

The deployment of Beam Global EV ARCTM systems supports Pueblo's commitment to being powered by 100% renewable energy by 2035. The grid-independent EV ARCTM product generates and stores its own electricity using solar power and is equipped with the patented BeamTrakTM sun tracking system enabling each system to produce up to 25% more energy than a fixed solar array.

“More and more municipalities across the U.S. are seeing the benefits our EV ARC products have to offer as they work to meet sustainability goals laid out by their states,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“EV ARC systems are an ideal charging infrastructure choice because they are not tied to the grid, which means they require no construction work, electric work or utility bill and therefore reduce cities' overall costs. Because they are transportable, the systems can be relocated during emergencies or as public charging patterns emerge and change.”

The state of Colorado set a goal of 940,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030 to accelerate the electrification of cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles. This is part of Colorado's broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and promote sustainable transportation options.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

