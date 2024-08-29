The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging is estimated to increase from $212.2 billion in 2023 to reach $310.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 through 2029.

Contract manufacturers currently play central roles in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Fierce competition, stringent regulations, patent expirations and pressure to reduce drug development and manufacturing costs drive the pharmaceutical outsourcing market. The roles of outsourcing partners have evolved from mere auxiliary support to leaders of innovation.

Large bio/pharma companies contribute the majority share of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market due to commercial manufacturing activity. Small biotech companies account for a larger share of the molecule pipeline, incorporating outsourcing into their business models to conserve capital resources and expedite speed to market.

The contract manufacturing services market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging is estimated to increase from $123.6 billion in 2023 to reach $183.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 through 2029.

Strict regulatory environments are making the drug development process an increasingly difficult task. Technological challenges force drug developers to think creatively regarding innovations and business models. The pharmaceutical industry collaborates with different outsourcing providers throughout the research and development cycle of new products to meet these challenges.

The contract research services market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and packaging is estimated to increase from $72.4 billion in 2023 to reach $104.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 through 2029.

The pharmaceutical contract packaging industry is directly related to the demand and sales of pharmaceutical products. The growing pharmaceuticals market, the demand for advanced packaging solutions, the need for specialized packaging equipment and expertise, along with regulatory compliance and cost efficiency drive the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The demand for timely commercial packaging services for low-volume drugs (e.g., niche, orphan products) is also increasing.

This report provides in-depth knowledge of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research, and packaging market, both in terms of qualitative and quantitative data, to help readers develop and assess the market landscape business/growth strategies, analyze their market position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research, and packaging. The report estimates market size data for 2023 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through 2029.

The contract manufacturing segment is analyzed by product type, dosage form, drug molecule type, drug delivery technologies, and region. The contract research market is analyzed based on discovery, preclinical, and clinical research functional services.

The contract packaging market covers primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. Primary packaging are categorized as bottles and vials, blisters, and others (e.g., prefilled-syringes, inhalers, caps and closures, dosing droppers, labels, and accessories) to analyze the primary packaging market.

Industry growth trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research, and packaging market are also discussed in detail. The scope of the study is global. The report analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections, and market shares.

The report includes:



67 data tables and 41 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research and packaging services

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by drug type, dosage form, formulation type, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors

Review of the industry supply chain, using the Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models, to analyze the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors

Overview of ESG developments and sustainability trends in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

A look at the recent patents

An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec, Catalent Inc., IQVIA Inc., and ICON plc

Key Attributes:

