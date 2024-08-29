(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Job&Talent expands product reach with launch on Apple App Store

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is excited to announce the official launch of its“Job&Talent Business” app on the Apple App Store, making the client-facing app publicly accessible on all mobile operating systems. During the previous testing period, early users achieved significant improvement in streamlined operations, workforce reliability and quality, as well as a strong impact on their productivity and operational success. Now, the“Job&Talent Business” app is officially available on iOS, allowing all clients in Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States to benefit from its innovative features.Early access success and user engagementSince its initial testing phase and subsequent release on Android, the“Job&Talent Business” app has seen remarkable success, with an overwhelming number of users engaging with the platform regularly. This sustained usage highlights the app's effectiveness in addressing the needs of both hiring companies and workers.Positive client feedbackJob&Talent has always prioritized working closely with clients and listening to feedback to evolve and improve its offerings. A supervisor from a Fortune 500 packaging company mentioned that from the beginning, they recognized the app's potential thanks to its user-friendly interface and efficient employee rating system, which facilitated valuable communication channels. Another early adopter, an on-site department manager, noted that the app had enhanced both productivity and relationships with employees by providing them with a clear understanding of their performance and areas for improvement.Jorge Salas, Chief Marketplace Officer at Job&Talent, said: "We are thrilled with the positive feedback and high engagement from our early access users. Their insights have been invaluable in refining our value proposition and ensuring we deliver a product that truly makes a difference. We are deeply grateful to all these early innovators who have shown a huge appetite for completely resetting this industry and are excited to significantly expand."MEDIA CONTACTKingsum LiSenior Manager, Global Communications...ABOUT JOB&TALENTJob&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, Job&Talent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring through the power of technology. From easier and faster ways of getting hired, to providing stability and benefits, Job&Talent helps workers feel valued and respected in their roles, while supporting clients with efficient and flexible workforce management solutions. By putting simplicity and fairness at the core of its business model, Job&Talent placed around 320,000 workers in over 3,800 companies in 2023 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America and has raised approximately 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit .

Kingsum Li

Job&Talent

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.