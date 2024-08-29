One Person Killed, 8 Others Injured In Mughal Road Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One person died and eight others were in an accident on Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle-Eeco (JK12D-1910) met with the accident near Chandimarh this morning, resulting in the death o one person and injuries to eight others. The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote and wherefrom, three seriously wounded were referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment. They have been identified as Lal Hussain, 23, Son of Khadam Hussain, Shahid Ahmed, 18, son of Abdul Haq and Tariq (Driver) son of Mohammad Rasheed .

The deceased has been identified as Yaser Ahmed son of Manzoor Ahmed and those under treatment at SDH Surankote include Zaffer Iqbal, 23, Shanawaz Ahmed, 25, Nissar Ahmed, 22, Maqsood Ahmed, 24, and Mukhtair Ahmed , all resident of Marhote village.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.