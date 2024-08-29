(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC)

Tech Mahindra and Marshall Sign MoU to Drive Innovation and Sustainability in Aerospace and Defense Engineering

Pune – August 29th 2024: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marshall Group, a specialist in engineering services for the aerospace and defense industry. The collaboration will combine the organizations' advanced engineering capabilities and cutting-edge digital solutions to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Tech Mahindra will support Marshall’s engineering programs in aircraft design and manufacture, special mission platforms, and the development of digital maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) technologies. Marshall will leverage Tech Mahindra’s expertise in data analytics and intelligent field support technologies to enhance its infrastructure solutions’ operational efficiency and reliability. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will engage in advanced design projects focused on developing future hydrogen fuel systems, aiming to replace fossil fuels and promote sustainability in aviation.

Narasimham RV, President - Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The aerospace and defense engineering sector faces significant challenges, including the need to drive productivity gains and sustainable technology advancements. Combining Tech Mahindra’s global engineering and technology capabilities with Marshall’s rich heritage and specialized knowledge, we are poised to create a powerful collaboration to drive innovation, deliver exceptional customer value, and enable the industry to scale at speed.”

Tech Mahindra and Marshall will harness their unique capabilities to drive growth and innovation in the aerospace market. These capabilities include extensive expertise in aerostructures, electrical and mechanical engineering, airworthiness, and stress test engineering, gained over many years. The partnership will support the expansion of Marshall’s engineering services programs by capitalizing on Tech Mahindra’s strengths in the aerospace engineering sector.

Gareth Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Marshall, said, “We are excited to take this major step forward with Tech Mahindra. As two family-founded businesses with a global presence and a shared commitment to providing critical support to our customers, we have much in common – but we also possess distinct and mutually complementary strengths. There is ample scope for Tech Mahindra to support Marshall’s ongoing programs, and their global reach and expertise will undoubtedly unlock new use cases and markets where we have not yet established a presence.”

With nearly three decades of experience and expertise, Tech Mahindra is a global leader in engineering services for the aerospace industry. The organization works with eight out of top ten aerospace manufacturers and offers innovative solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. Tech Mahindra has a network of onshore and offshore service centers staffed by qualified engineers who excel in design and manufacturing. Tech Mahindra has delivered millions of dollars in savings to 300+ customers worldwide and increased productivity through intelligent design and manufacturing excellence.











