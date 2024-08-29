Don’t Miss Out on the Ultimate Summer Getaway at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: As summer draws to a close, there’s no better time to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and unwind at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort. Take advantage of this offer to recharge and experience the perfect blend of tranquility and luxury, designed to help you make the most of the season.



For just AED 349, luxuriate in a Deluxe Room with a hearty breakfast and stunning sea views. Make the most of your stay with early check-in and late check-out options, subject to availability. Plus, children below 6 can dine and stay for free, while those aged 6-12 can enjoy meals for only AED 35 per meal, per child.



What's more? Indulge in 20% off massage and spa treatments at Body & Soul, and savor a delectable dining experience with a 20% discount on your total food and beverage bill.



