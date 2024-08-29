Türkiye Announces New Diplomatic Appointments

Türkiye Announces New Diplomatic Appointments
Date
8/29/2024 6:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced new assignments
for several embassies and permanent missions, according to
diplomatic sources Wednesday.
Zeynep Kiziltan has been assigned as the permanent
representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in
Europe (OSCE), Ilhan Saygili as the ambassador to Serbia, Sebnem
Incesu as the ambassador to Switzerland, Murat Lutem as the
ambassador to Lebanon, and Hayriye Kumascioglu as the ambassador to
Slovenia.
Additionally, Esen Altug has been assigned as the permanent
representative to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), Esra Cankorur as the ambassador to New Zealand
and Oguzhan Ertugrul as the ambassador to Japan.
Further appointments include Irfan Neziroglu as the ambassador
to Pakistan, Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak as the ambassador to Bahrain,
Gursel Donmez as the ambassador to Austria, Bekir Gezer as the
ambassador to Tanzania, Ferhat Alkan as the ambassador to
Mozambique, Ayse Selcan Sanli as the ambassador to Trinidad and
Tobago, Oya Yazar as the ambassador to Laos, Volkan Oskiper as the
ambassador to Cameroon, Yusuf Burak Rende as the ambassador to
Sierra Leone, Metin Ergin as the ambassador to South Sudan, and
Huseyin Barbaros Dicle as the ambassador to Zambia.
