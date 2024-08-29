NORD ANGLIA SCHOOLS CELEBRATE TOP ACADEMIC RESULTS AND PRESTIGIOUS UNIVERSITY PLACEMENTS

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Press release, UAE, 29th August 2024: Nord Anglia Education schools in the UAE are celebrating another year of outstanding academic achievement, with students earning top results in the IB Diploma and A-Levels. These accomplishments have resulted in offers from leading universities worldwide. As the schools continue to innovate, new programmes and expanded opportunities for personal growth and academic excellence are set to launch in the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year.



Impressive Academic Outcomes Across NAE Schools



NAE Schools have long been recognised for their strong academic performance, consistently producing exceptional results across various curricula, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, A-Levels, and BTEC qualifications. These achievements reflect the dedication of students and NAE's holistic approach, which fosters critical thinking, creativity, and resilience.



At The British International School Abu Dhabi (BIS Abu Dhabi), students excelled with an average IB Diploma score of 33.6, surpassing the global average of 30.32. Two students achieved an impressive 44 out of 45 points, while 20% of the cohort scored 39 points or more – evidence of the school's commitment to fostering academic excellence. Students are proudly heading off to some of the most prestigious universities in the world including The University of Oxford to study Psychology, Cambridge University to study Law and the world renowned Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne to study Computer Science.



Similarly, the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD) has seen 92% of its students receive offers from Russell Group universities, with half securing places at QS Top 100 universities. This year, the school added prestigious institutions like UCL and Bocconi University to its list of graduate destinations, reinforcing its status as a top-tier educational institution. "We’re incredibly proud of our students’ success this year,” said Rhiana Courlander, University Counsellor at SISD. “This success is rooted in the rigorous IB curriculum, personalised guidance, and the dedication of both teachers and students."



Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) also celebrated remarkable outcomes, with over one-third of its graduating cohort accepted into the top 10 universities in the UK. The school proudly noted multiple offers from University College London (UCL), two Ivy League placements at Brown University, and the awarding of the Boston University Trustee Scholarship for the second consecutive year.



As Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) begins its second academic year, the school is focused on guiding its first cohorts through a curriculum designed to achieve exceptional academic results in the future. NAS Abu Dhabi follows the same holistic approach that has brought success to other UAE Nord Anglia schools. With access to the global alumni network and opportunities for internships, NAS Abu Dhabi students will benefit from the resources that have led to impressive university placements across the UAE.



Empowering Students through Personalised Learning and Holistic Development



Away from academic accolades, Nord Anglia Education schools place equal importance on equipping students with essential skills and experiences for thriving in higher education and beyond. Initiatives like project-based learning and career counselling prepare students for both university and long-term success. This holistic approach demonstrates each school’s commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals ready to tackle modern-world challenges.



At BIS Abu Dhabi, the IB Diploma Programme is complemented by BTEC and tailored pathway options, offering students the flexibility to pursue their strengths and ambitions. The school’s emphasis on critical thinking, communication, and digital literacy through project-based learning ensures students are well-prepared for life after the classroom.



SISD adheres to the rigorous IB education philosophy, which is renowned for its university preparedness. The school provides personalised guidance through its University and Career Counsellor, offering workshops on personal branding, CV building, and interview preparation. This support, alongside the IB’s focus on resilience and creativity, positions SISD graduates for success in both university and their future careers.



NAS Dubai takes a proactive approach to college counselling, guiding students through the complexities of university applications from start to finish. The impressive university placements achieved by NAS Dubai students speak to the effectiveness of this program. Buket Ayaz, Head of Careers and University Counselling at NAS Dubai, said: “Our commitment to student success extends beyond academics, emphasising emotional well-being, transferable skills, and strong alumni support. This holistic approach prepares our students for university and future careers.”



At NAS Abu Dhabi, the focus is on providing a rigorous, flexible curriculum that prepares students for life beyond school. Through personalised college counselling, enrichment programmes, and leadership opportunities, students receive the tailored guidance they need to achieve their goals.



Celebrating Alumni Success



The success of NAE Schools is perhaps best reflected in the achievements of their alumni, who continue to make significant strides in various fields globally. These stories highlight the effectiveness of the Nord Anglia education model, which balances academic rigor with personal growth.



One such story is that of Owen, a recent graduate of BIS Abu Dhabi, who credits the IB Diploma Programme for his acceptance into the University of Notre Dame in the USA, where he will study Finance. Reflecting on his experience, Owen said: “The IB Diploma Programme… taught me independence and initiative. My involvement in extracurriculars like leading the Debate Team and working on the student-run economics magazine also played a crucial role in my university acceptance, demonstrating that a well-rounded profile is key.”



Meanwhile, SISD graduates continue to secure placements at top universities such as UCL and Bocconi, excelling academically while also demonstrating leadership, creativity, and resilience – qualities nurtured throughout their time at the school. A shining example of this success is Alexandre Fontani, a 2020 graduate who is now in his final year of Product Design Studies at the Willem de Kooning Academy (WdKA) in the Netherlands. Alexandre will showcase his work at Milan Design Week 2024, reflecting his commitment to sustainable innovation.



NAS Dubai’s alumni network is equally impressive, with graduates earning places at prestigious institutions around the world, including Ivy League universities and top-ranked schools in the UK, USA, and Canada. A standout example is Bandar Alaish, a 2024 graduate who will be studying Computer Science and AI at the University of Bath. Bandar, who received the Chancellor’s Scholarship at Bath, reflected on his time at NAS Dubai: “What I loved most about NAS Dubai is the community, my teachers, and my friends.”



Looking Ahead: New Offerings for the 2024-2025 Academic Year



As NAE Schools gear up for the 2024-2025 academic year, they continue to innovate and enhance their educational offerings to meet the evolving needs of students and the global landscape. New programmes, expanded extracurricular opportunities, and the integration of cutting-edge technology into the curriculum are just some of the initiatives that NAE is introducing, all aimed at providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in the 21st century.





