ADIB Hosts Panel Discussion on Empowering Emirati Women’s Contributions in Celebration of Emirati Women’s Day

Abu Dhabi, UAE; 28 August 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution, hosted a dynamic panel discussion at its headquarters to mark Emirati Women's Day. The event focused on highlighting the contributions of Emirati women across various fields and underscores ADIB's commitment to empowering and advancing the success of Emirati women, particularly in the finance sector. The discussion was moderated by Bushra Al Shhehi, Group Chief HR Officer and Chairman of Kawader at ADIB.



The panel aligns with ADIB’s efforts to provide a diverse and inclusive workplace. ADIB has been a strong advocate of women’s empowerment, particularly within the finance industry, a sector where women have traditionally underrepresented. The bank boasts impressive female representation, with women consisting of 71% of all Emiratis employees. In this spirit, ADIB’s panel discussion aimed to shed light on inspirational stories that encourage and empower all women to pursue their goals and ambitions.



The panel featured distinguished speakers, including Major Hamda Hareb Al Nuaimi from Abu Dhabi Police; Dr. Shafiqa Al-Amri, President of the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs and the Federation of Business and Professional Women in the UAE; Dr. Amina Al Majed, President of Sanad Alwatan Women Society, specialising in management and human development; and Dr. Khadija Ahmed Al Daghar, ADNOC Reservoir Manager for Buhasa Field. These accomplished women offered unique perspectives from their respective fields, showcasing the vast contributions made by Emirati women across various sectors.



Bushra Alshehhi emphasised the importance of continuous development for women in every sector: “Emirati Women’s Day is a time to reflect on the incredible contributions of Emirati women to our nation’s progress. At ADIB, we are committed to fostering an environment where women are empowered to excel. We are proud of the strong female representation across our business, particularly in leadership roles, and we remain dedicated to enhancing the skills and capabilities of our women leaders."



The bank also organised various celebratory events, including an exhibition for small-scale businesses and home-based enterprises at its headquarters, to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. This initiative aligns with ADIB’s commitment to supporting local community activities related to social, economic, and cultural development.



Once considered a niche sector for women, the finance industry is undergoing a transformative shift. Organisations are actively creating opportunities and equipping women with the tools and confidence needed to excel in the field. As ADIB continues to champion women’s empowerment and development, this panel discussion highlights the limitless potential of Emirati women and their integral role in shaping the future of the UAE.





