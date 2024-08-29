Renowned Sound Engineer Valerie Gard leads training on live performances at Sennheiser Middle East workshop for women musicians

(MENAFN- Epress release)

DUBAI, UAE- 29, August 2024 — Sennheiser Middle East hosted a workshop on live performances for women musicians led by Renowned Live Sound Engineer Valerie Gard in partnership with Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser Middle East. The workshop, organized on Emirati Women’s Day, took place at The Fridge Warehouse in Al Quoz, Dubai.



Attended by eager women musicians from the UAE, the event provided the opportunity for the attendees not just to learn, to put into practice what they had learned. They were able to test equipment onsite, performing both individually and collectively.



Commenting on the event, Valerie said, "I’m happy to support and empower women in the music industry to help them gain confidence and representation in this predominantly male led industry. With a mixed German-UAE background and as a strong supporter of women in live events, I’ve had the privilege of working across Europe and in Dubai. It was exciting to have this opportunity to connect with women musicians here."



All the musicians at the workshop were unanimous in their perspective on the workshop – for the value it added to their performance and the pleasure of being able to perform jointly and individually to test the newfound knowhow.



Sennheiser supports musicians across the world and Diversity is an enunciated value of the company globally. This workshop for women musicians was organized on Emirati Women’s Day to highlight the commitment of Sennheiser Middle East to support the many women artists living and working in the Emirates.



Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Middle East who heads Sennheiser Middle East said,” We are pleased that this initiative which represents our values of assisting musicians and promoting diversity was well received. We look forward to more interaction with groups of musicians of all genres as we did in the workshop on Emirati Women’s Day.”







