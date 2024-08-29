German economy contracts slightly in second quarter amid falling investment

(MENAFN) The German experienced a slight contraction of 0.1 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, as confirmed by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden. This follows preliminary data released at the end of July. When compared to the same quarter last year, the gross domestic product (GDP) saw a modest increase of 0.3 percent after adjusting for price changes. Ruth Brand, the head of the Federal Statistical Office, noted that the economy slowed down after a minor growth of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of this year. The second-quarter performance reflects a deceleration in economic activity following a period of slight improvement.



One of the key factors contributing to the economic slowdown is a significant decline in investments, particularly in machinery, equipment, and vehicles. Adjusting for price and seasonal variations, these investments fell by 4.1 percent from the previous quarter, surpassing the 2 percent decrease observed in investments related to buildings. Additionally, foreign trade showed reduced momentum, with exports of goods and services decreasing by 0.2 percent compared to the first quarter, once price and seasonal adjustments are accounted for. Despite these challenges, consumer spending by households and government expenditure remained relatively stable during this period.



Germany’s economic performance in the second quarter has lagged behind other European nations such as Spain and France, raising concerns about a potential slide back into recession. The Bundesbank has projected a delayed economic recovery, anticipating a slowdown rather than a prolonged decline in economic output. This persistent weakness in Germany’s economy highlights ongoing challenges and underscores the need for targeted measures to stimulate growth and stabilize the economic outlook.



MENAFN29082024000045015682ID1108614584