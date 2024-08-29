Meeting Discusses Financial, Administrative Issues Of Arab League General Secretariat Chaired By Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League permanent committee for administrative and affairs chaired by Arab Affairs Supervisor at the Kuwaiti of Finance, Arwa Al-Musallam, held the 106 regular session of the Arab League on Thursday.

In a statement to KUNA following the meeting, Al-Musallam said that two days were devoted to discussing topics related to the General Secretariat of the Arab League and its employees.

The committee was keen to come up with recommendations that enrich the work of the General Secretariat and preserve the interests of its employees, she added.

The committee also submitted a report on the results of its work that includes recommendations regarding the financial and administrative items on its agenda and submitted them to the next session (162) of the Council held next month at the ministerial level.

The Permanent Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs is one of the four main committees of the Council of the League of Arab States, along with the Economic and Social Committee, the Legal and Political Committees, concerned with studying topics presented on the agenda of the Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers. (end)

