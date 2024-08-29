S. Korea, US Wrap Up Key Military Exercise Against N. Korean Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US on Thursday wrapped up a major combined military exercise after its 11-day run as the allies sought to bolster their joint defense readiness against evolving North Korean military threats, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which began on Aug 19, featured the main computer simulation-based command post exercise based on an all-out war scenario, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). 19,000 South Korean took part in 48 concurrent field training events, such as amphibious landing and live-fire drills, up from 38 field events conducted last year, the JCS said.

In a separate release, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said the military exercise successfully concluded in yet another affirmation of the allies' "ironclad" commitment to defend their homelands. "This year's exercise featured live, virtual, constructive and field-based training, involving personnel from all military services and other federal agencies. This training enhanced the alliance's readiness and ability to respond to a broad range of security challenges," the USFK said.

The joint exercise came amid persistent concerns over Pyongyang's weapons development and heightened inter-Korean tensions worsened by the North's recent trash balloon campaign.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a test for suicide drones on Saturday, calling for the development and production of such weapons to enhance war preparedness. On Tuesday, Kim also attended the test-launch of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher, with a new guidance system, which could put Seoul and its adjacent areas in target range. (end)

