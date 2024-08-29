President Xi: China, US Should Be Sources Of World Peace, Drivers Of Common Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEJING, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday, calling for China and the United States to be a source of stability for world peace and a driver of common development.

China's state television CCTV quoted President Xi as saying in a statement that the world's countries need to unite and cooperate instead of division and confrontation, to meet people's desire for openness and progress instead of isolation and regression in light of the changes and chaos the world is witnessing.

The Chinese president stressed his country's commitment to achieving stable, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations by the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two peoples, explaining Beijing's firm stance on safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests. (end)

slq













MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108614577