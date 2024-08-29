Charitable Kuwaiti Hands Continue Humanitarian Work In Kenya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti charitable volunteers continue to process the humanitarian works and extend aid and assistance to the world's needy, to help in overcoming major circumstances and challenges.

The Kuwaiti volunteering team started implementing a number of projects in the Republic of Kenya to help more than 300 families.

The projects included a medical camp to provide guidance and ways to prevent diseases, in addition to the distribution of food, and school supplies.

It assisted in serving the by opening stores and providing machines and tools to achieve self-sufficiency for families and other various charitable works.

The Kuwaiti team, including doctors, and medical and humanitarian staff, visited orphanages and elderly people centers within the visit program. (end)

