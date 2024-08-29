Mobile Battery Market Valued At US$ 24.20 Billion In 2023, Set To Reach US$ 45.30 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Battery Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2024 to 2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global mobile battery market has achieved a valuation of US$ 24.20 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach US$ 45.30 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This significant growth trajectory underscores the increasing reliance on mobile devices and advancements in battery technology.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The expansion of the market is fueled by the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices, coupled with technological innovations that enhance battery life and performance. Key factors driving this growth include the development of high-capacity batteries, rapid advancements in lithium-ion technology, and increasing consumer demand for long-lasting, efficient energy solutions.In addition, the surge in wireless and electric vehicle technologies, along with the growing trend of remote work and digital connectivity, is further propelling the demand for robust mobile battery solutions. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industry standards.Market DynamicsDriver: Advancements in Mobile Technology Necessitating Higher Battery Capacity and EfficiencyThe rapid advancements in mobile technology are a primary driver for the need for higher battery capacity and efficiency. In 2023, the average smartphone now houses over 8 gigabytes of RAM, and flagship models boast up to 16 gigabytes, requiring more power to maintain performance. With over 2 billion 5G connections worldwide, mobile devices must support faster data processing and connectivity, further straining battery life, giving a boost to the mobile battery market. The integration of AI and machine learning capabilities in over 1 billion smartphones has increased the demand for efficient energy management. Additionally, the global market for augmented reality applications has surpassed $30 billion, necessitating powerful batteries to run these high-energy-consuming applications efficiently.As smartphones become more feature-rich, the average screen size has increased to 6.5 inches in 2023, with resolutions reaching 4K on some models. These advancements require batteries to deliver more power without compromising device ergonomics. The global mobile gaming market, valued at over $90 billion, demands high-performance devices with extended battery life to cater to approximately 3 billion gamers. Furthermore, the rise of mobile streaming services, with over 1 billion subscribers, has led to increased battery consumption. To address these demands, manufacturers are investing heavily in research, with R&D expenditures in the mobile battery sector reaching $15 billion. As technology continues to evolve, the mobile battery industry must innovate to keep pace with these advancements.Top Players in the Global Mobile Battery Market.Samsung SDI.Sunwoda Electronics.Desay Battery.BYD.LG Chem.COSMX.Panasonic SANYO.Murata Manufacturing Co. For more detailed information on the global mobile battery market and its future prospects, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Application.SmartphoneoPortable devicesPortable gamesPortable Wi-FiPortable translatorOthersBy Sales Channel (Customers).OEMs.AftermarketBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@- We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. 