Ground To Air On-Board Connectivity Market To Reach USD 24.44 Billion By 2026, Emerging At A CAGR Of 13.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global ground to air on-board connectivity size was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, railway, and maritime industries is expected to offer market growth in the upcoming years. Also, increase in initiatives to enhance customer services and growth in number of airline in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the ground to air on-board connectivity market.

Request Sample Report:

Ground to air on-board connectivity market trends include increase in number of air passengers worldwide, which is a major factor that fuels the increased investment in this market. The purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep the passengers entertained while travelling. Also, with the significant growth of disposable income, passengers from emerging economies prefer to travel by airlines. Moreover, the increase in infrastructural investment by numerous governments is also playing a vital role in the growth of the passengers. For instance, according to a report by International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2017, the number of airline passengers in Asia-Pacific grew by 36.3% and 1.5 billion passengers over the year.

Furthermore, surge in use of portable electronic devices also acting as a major driver for the ground to air on-board connectivity market. Also, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also the major factor driving the market growth. Airlines have to invest significant capital on hardware installations of on-board connectivity solutions on individual airplanes. In addition, numerous governing frameworks & certification issues in several countries are anticipated to impede the ground to air on-board connectivity market growth. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Purchase Enquiry:

North America accounted for the highest ground to air on-board connectivity market share of the market in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the ground to air on-board connectivity market forecast period, owing to presence of major market players in this region. In addition, availability of strong on ground connectivity is also a major factor that fuels the growth of market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific has grown significantly in the last few years and is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the ground to air on-board connectivity outlook. Also, The rise in communication services and booming aerospace industries in countries such as Japan, India, and China is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, majority of the new aircraft sales are taking place in this region, which is also one of the key factors fueling the ground to air on-board connectivity market in this region. In addition, majority of the new aircraft sales are taking place in this Asia-Pacific, which is also one of the major factors fueling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key ground to air on-board connectivity industry players profiled in the report include ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

Trending Reports:

Network Traffic Analytics Market:

Mass Notification System Market:

Data Wrangling Market:

3D Animation Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.