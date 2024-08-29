India Mental Health Market Valued At US$ 6.89 Bn In 2023 Poised To Reach US$ 62.86 Bn By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The India mental is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 28.16% from 2024 to 2032,

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India mental health market , which was valued at US$ 6.89 billion in 2023, is expected to experience unprecedented growth, reaching a market valuation of US$ 62.86 billion by 2032. This remarkable expansion is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.16% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-This growth is being driven by several key factors, including increased awareness about mental health issues, the rise in mental health disorders, and a growing demand for accessible mental health services across the country. The Indian government's initiatives to improve mental health infrastructure and the increasing involvement of private healthcare providers are also contributing significantly to the market's expansion.Additionally, the integration of technology in mental health services, such as telepsychiatry and mental health apps, is playing a pivotal role in reaching a larger segment of the population, particularly in rural areas where access to mental health professionals has traditionally been limited.As the stigma surrounding mental health continues to diminish, more individuals are seeking help, which is reflected in the market's rapid growth. With mental health being recognized as an essential component of overall well-being, the India mental health market is set to witness transformative developments in the coming years.Market DynamicsTrend: Increased Adoption of Telehealth and Digital Mental Health SolutionsThe increased adoption of telehealth and digital mental health market in India marks a significant evolution in the country's healthcare landscape. With the rapid proliferation of smartphones and internet penetration, digital platforms have become accessible to a broader segment of the population. As of 2023, 65% of the Indian population has internet access, facilitating the rise of telehealth services. Telehealth consultations for mental health issues have surged by 45% in the past two years. Additionally, mental health apps have witnessed a 30% increase in downloads, with over 200,000 new users in 2023 alone. The COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role in accelerating this trend, with 50% of mental health professionals shifting to teleconsultations during the lockdowns. Platforms like Practo and Mfine have reported a 60% rise in mental health-related queries, reflecting the growing reliance on digital solutions.Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in digital mental health tools has enhanced the quality and personalization of care. AI-driven chatbots, which saw a 40% increase in usage in 2023, are now capable of providing immediate support and resources to individuals in distress. Virtual reality therapy, though in its nascent stages, is gaining traction, with a 25% rise in trials and pilot programs across urban centers. Despite these advancements, challenges such as data privacy and the digital divide persist. Nevertheless, the digital mental health market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28% from 2023 to 2028, highlighting its transformative potential in addressing the mental health crisis.Top Players in India Mental Health Market.Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.Amaha.Calm Inc..Cipla Limited.ePsyClinic.Headspace Inc..MindFitIndia Pvt. Ltd..Mindhouse.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.Trijog Know Your Mind Pvt. Ltd..Talkspace Inc..Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Wysa Ltd..YourDOST Health Solutions Pvt Ltd..Other Prominent PlayersFor more information and to access the full report, visit:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Disorder Type.Mood DisordersoDepressionoBipolar DisordersoOthers.Anxiety DisordersoSocial AnxietyoPanic DisordersoOthers.Personality DisordersoAntisocial Personality DisorderoBorderline Personality DisorderoOthers.Psychotic DisordersoSchizophreniaoCatatoniaoOthers.Eating DisordersoAnorexia NervosaoBulimiaoBinge EatingoOthers.Trauma-related DisordersoSubstance Abuse DisordersoAlcohol Abuse.Drug Abuse.OthersBy Treatment Type.Intervention CounsellingoIndividualized TherapyoGroup TherapyoFamily CounsellingoDischarge PlanningoOthers.Psychological InterventionoCognitive Behavioral TherapyoDialectical behavior therapyoMedication evaluation & therapyoPsychotherapyoTrauma TherapyoDual diagnosis treatmentoOthersBy Mode of Access.In Person.Online.TelephonicBy Patient Group.Pediatric.Adult.GeriatricBy End Use.Hospitals.Clinics.Homecare Setting.Rehabilitation CentresBy India (State Wise).North IndiaoUttar PradeshoDelhioHaryanaoPunjaboRajasthanoHimachaloJ&K.South IndiaoTamil NaduoKarnatakaoKeralaoAndhra PradeshoTelangana.West IndiaoGujaratoGoaoMadhya PradeshoMaharashtraoChhattisgarh.East IndiaoWest BengaloBiharoAssamoJharkhandoOdishaoRest of East IndiaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 