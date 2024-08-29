Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Valued At US$ 63.0 Million In 2023 Projected To Reach US$ 104.9 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flue Systems Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.83% During the Forecast Period 2024–2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global flue gas treatment systems market , valued at US$ 63.0 million in 2023, is set for substantial growth over the coming years. According to projections, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 104.9 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83% from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Flue gas treatment systems play a critical role in reducing harmful emissions from industrial processes, thereby contributing to environmental protection and regulatory compliance. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability, coupled with stringent government regulations on emissions, is driving the demand for advanced flue gas treatment solutions across various industries.As industries continue to prioritize reducing their carbon footprint and adhere to environmental standards, the demand for efficient flue gas treatment systems is expected to rise steadily. This growth trajectory underscores the importance of innovation and technological advancements in the sector, offering significant opportunities for market players to expand their presence and capabilities.Key Market Insights:Current Market Valuation: US$ 63.0 million (2023)Projected Market Valuation: US$ 104.9 million (by 2032)CAGR: 5.83% (2024–2032)Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Emission Control Technologies in Industrial SectorsThe industrial sectors are progressively adopting advanced emission control technologies to mitigate the environmental impact of their operations. This trend is driven by the need to comply with stringent regulations and the growing awareness of sustainability. For instance, the global market for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, a popular emission control technology, was valued at over $5.6 billion in 2023. In the same year, the installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems in new power plants reached 1,200 units globally.The adoption of electrostatic precipitators (ESP) is also on the rise across the global flue gas treatment systems market, with sales reaching 80,000 units worldwide in 2023. Additionally, the market for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems, used to control mercury emissions, was valued at $1.4 billion in the same year. Baghouse filters, another crucial technology, saw an installation of 150,000 units in industrial facilities globally in 2023. In China, the number of industries adopting advanced emission control technologies increased by 15,000 units in 2023. The European Union saw a rise in the installation of low NOx burners, with 2,500 units added in 2023. The United States reported the deployment of 500 new dry sorbent injection (DSI) systems in the same year. Furthermore, Japan's adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in industrial applications reached 20 new projects in 2023. India saw a surge in the installation of wet scrubbers, with 1,800 units added to its industrial base in 2023. These statistics highlight the global shift towards advanced emission control technologies, driven by regulatory requirements and the push for sustainability.Top Players in Global Flue gas Treatment Systems Market.General Electric.Mitsubishi Hitachi systems.Doosan Lenties.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.Clyde Bergemann Power Group.FLSmidth.Marsulex Environmental Technologies.Thermax.Other Prominent PlayersFor more information and to access the full report, visit:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Pollutant control Systems.Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems.DeNOX Systems.Particulate Control Systems.Mercury Control Systems.OthersBy Process.Wet.Semi-wet.DryBy Industry.Industrial Boilers.Power.Chemical & Petrochemical.Iron & Steel.Non-Ferrous metal.Cement.Waste TreatmentBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.