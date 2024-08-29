Safex Chemicals Group Strengthens Leadership Team With The Appointment Of Kamal Gupta As Global CFO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29th August, 2024 - Safex Chemicals Group, a leading player in the global chemical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kamal Gupta as the Global Chief Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to the senior leadership team is part of the company's ongoing commitment to building a robust management structure that supports its ambitious growth and global expansion plans.



Mr. Gupta brings over 22 years of financial leadership experience, most recently serving as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Kamal's expertise in finance business partnering, investment decision evaluations, capital structure optimization, and investor relations will be crucial in driving Safex Chemicals' financial strategy and supporting its vision for future growth.



Over the past few years, Safex Chemicals has made significant steps in strengthening its leadership team, bringing in seasoned professionals to steer the company towards innovation and market leadership. This focused approach is aligned with Safex Chemicals' long-term vision of enhancing its global footprint and delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders.



Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Piyush Jindal, Group Director of Safex Chemicals Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Kamal Gupta to our leadership team. His vast experience and proven track record in financial leadership will be pivotal as we continue to build a stronger, more resilient organization. At Safex Chemicals, we believe that a strong management team is the cornerstone of our success, and Kamal's appointment reflects our commitment to this principle."



"I am honored to join Safex Chemicals at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. I look forward to leveraging my experience in financial leadership to drive the company's financial strategy and support its ambitious vision for global expansion" added Kamal Gupta, Global CFO, Safex Chemicals Group.



In addition to Mr. Gupta's appointment, Safex Chemicals has made strategic hires to further strengthen its various business in India and overseas. The group recently appointed Chandrashekhar Shukla as the President of Sales & Marketing and Mayank Goel as the Associate Vice President of Sales & Marketing. These new additions complement the company's existing executive capabilities which includes Chris Fazekar, CEO of the CDMO business (Briar Chemicals, UK) and Abhay Gupta, CEO of the Speciality Chemicals business (Shogun Organics, India). By investing in top talent across finance, sales, marketing, and operations, the company aims to leverage this expanded expertise to fuel growth, deepen customer relationships, and solidify its position in the competitive global chemical market.



With a presence in 21 nations across 6 continents, Safex Chemicals remains committed to driving growth through innovation, strategic leadership, and a deep understanding of the global market. With the strengthening of its management team, the company is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

About Safex Chemicals



Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shubhangi Goyal

Email :...