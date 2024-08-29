Imcheck Awarded EUR 20.18 Million From The French Government Through The France 2030 Investment And Innovation Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ImCheck secures substantial non-dilutive funding to accelerate the progress of two breakthrough programs in cancer and infectious diseases, in support of France's 2030 ambitious vision to deliver 20 innovative biomedicines by the end of the decade

--

Marseille, France, August 29, 2024, 11 am CET – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today that it has received EUR 20.18 million in non-dilutive funding as part of the“i-Démo” call for projects under the France 2030 Plan operated by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government.

The funding will support the development of the company's most advanced drug candidate, ICT01, a pathogen-agnostic γ9δ2 T cell-activating monoclonal antibody, currently in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial program in various solid cancer and hematologic malignancy indications. The funding also supports ImCheck's ICT41 infectious disease candidate, which is moving toward clinical development.

“We are honored to be supported by the France 2030 innovation plan. It is a tribute to the progress we have achieved in the clinic and the overall potential of our novel immunotherapeutic programs. Our approach is both unique and polyvalent, enabling us to address solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and infectious diseases. This recognition from the French government and Bpifrance represents their confidence in our first-in-class therapies, which have the potential to significantly improve patients' lives,” commented Pierre d'Epenoux , Chief Executive Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics .“We look forward to providing updates from the ICT01 clinical development program as well as other corporate advances later this year.”

Rosalie Maurisse, Head of Healthcare - Innovation division at Bpifrance, added,“Under France 2030, Bpifrance supports French biotech companies that are leading drug development innovation to drive groundbreaking medical advancements. ImCheck's pipeline programs are highly differentiated and we congratulate the company on this award and the funding to support the acceleration of two of the company's drug candidates, fully in line with the French Government's healthcare priorities.”

ImCheck has been selected for the French Tech 120 program for the fifth consecutive year, as well as a laureate of the French Tech 2030 program in 2024, recognizing the company as one of the top start-ups/scale-ups contributing to France's international influence and one of the few organizations developing innovative therapies.These awards, in addition to significant funding from a broad syndicate of leading international life science investors, have enabled the company to progress its broad pipeline through preclinical research and clinical development.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's“first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck's antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

About the France 2030 Investment Plan



The France 2030 Investment Plan embodies a dual ambition: to transform key sectors of our economy (healthcare, energy, automotive, aerospace, and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not only as a player but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research to the emergence of an idea to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation until its industrialization.

Unprecedented in scale: €54 billion will be invested to ensure that our companies, universities, and research organizations fully succeed in their transitions in these strategic sectors. The aim is to enable them to competitively address the ecological challenges and attractiveness of the emerging world, and to foster the emergence of future leaders in our fields of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two transversal objectives: to allocate 50% of its expenditure to decarbonizing the economy, and 50% to emerging actors, promoting innovation without adverse effects on the environment (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle).

Implemented collectively: France 2030 is designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders to determine its strategic orientations and flagship actions. Project sponsors are invited to submit their applications through open, rigorous, and selective procedures to benefit from state support. Led by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC).

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances companies at every stage of their development – in credit, guarantees, and equity. It supports them in their innovation projects and international endeavors. Bpifrance now also ensures their export activity through a wide range of products. Advice, university support, networking, and acceleration programs for startups, SMEs, and mid-sized companies are also part of the offerings provided to entrepreneurs. With Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a close, unique, and effective interlocutor to help them face their challenges.

