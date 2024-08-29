Bitcoin Conference Pioneer Moe Levin Is Building The Next Decade Of Blockchain Innovation With Top-Tier Industry Conference WAGMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAGMI seeks to the revolutionary spirit that launched Ethereum, propelling new blockchain developments to unprecedented heights.

Miami, FL , Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moe Levin is reinvigorating the with WAGMI, the ultimate event for connecting blockchain leaders, starting next year in Miami from Jan. 21-24, 2025. Early bird pricing available until September first here .

WAGMI is a unique blockchain event, bringing together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of experience uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience, from providing resources to technologists to build their blockchain coding and programming skills to enhancing attendees' networking and recruiting opportunities and increasing project visibility in the U.S. and across the globe.



"The strength of our community lies in our collective ability to foster serendipitous connections and groundbreaking partnerships,” said Levin. “As we look ahead, the most thrilling innovations are yet to come. WAGMI is the incubator where these pioneering projects will take root and flourish. Join us, and together we will shape the future of blockchain and DeFi."

Levin is a crucial blockchain industry figure known for his ability to connect and influence. His prior work as the annual North American Bitcoin Conference organizer is a testament to his impact. Under Levin's guidance, the conference delivered essential conversations and connections to the blockchain community that were impossible anywhere else.



Vitalik Buterin publicly announced the most important technology since Bitcoin, Ethereum, at the January 2014 North American Bitcoin Conference, only months after circulating his white paper outlining the decentralized smart contracts blockchain. Levin is also an investor in high-tech startups and an advisor to governments, regulators, banks, and venture-backed companies.

WAGMI, short for“We're All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase - it's a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market's volatility. WAGMI is a beacon of hope for investors and enthusiasts, signaling a collective belief in the industry's potential. From the creators of The North American Bitcoin Conference, WAGMI brings together the entire blockchain industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability and serendipity.

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and DeFi space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

