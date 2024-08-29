China Decries Irresponsible Remarks By Japanese Envoy On Sea Frictions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- China on Thursday protested "irresponsible" remarks by the Japanese Ambassador in Manila Kazuya Endo regarding recurring menacing maneuvers involving Chinese and Philippine ships in the South China Sea.

Spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines was reacting to a statement by the Japanese envoy who had warned that Tokyo would not tolerate the Chinese acts of intimidation at the Sea, lambasting the frequent harassment in the waters as an infringement on the Philippines navigation rights.

He revealed that the Chinese mission had addressed a diplomatic memorandum to the Japanese counterparts, demanding halt of groundless charges. He also affirmed that Beijing was determined to safeguard its sovereignty, rights, maritime rights and resolving the disputes with the Philippines through dialogue.

The Philippines and Japan, on July 8, signed a defense treaty stipulating deployment of military forces from the two nations on each other's territories for training and other military purposes.

Regional tension has been high amid recurring frictions between Chinese and Philippine sea vessels, with Beijing reputedly claiming sovereignty over large swaths of the South China Sea. The Chinese had often attacked ships with water cannons and other non-military means.

Both Japan and the Philippines are close allies of the United States of America. (end)

