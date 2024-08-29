GCC Chief Meets European Council Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the latest developments in the preparations for the Gulf-European summit scheduled to be held in October in Brussels.

In a statement, the General Secretariat stated that this came during Al-Badawi's meeting with the President of the European Council at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The statement said that the meeting discussed several global and regional events, most notably Palestine.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries attach great importance to their relations with the EU, describing these relations as important and historic, covering many aspects.

He also urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and work to pressure the Israeli occupation forces to immediately cease fire and military operations in the Gaza Strip. (end)

