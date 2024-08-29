Over 300 Additional Paramilitary Companies To Be Deployed For J&K Assembly Polls
Date
8/29/2024 5:13:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the three-phase assembly elections commencing from September 18 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday.
According to the officials, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday night to welcome the arriving forces.
ADVERTISEMENT
DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces, the officials said.
Accompanied by senior officers, the DIG also addressed concerns raised by the security personnel, assuring them of prompt resolution, they added.
These paramilitary forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts to maintain security during the assembly elections in the union territory.
Read Also
ECI Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of J&K Polls
J&K Assembly Polls: Permissions Simplified For Political Parties, Candidates
MENAFN29082024000215011059ID1108614348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.