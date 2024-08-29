Ukraine expresses frustration over allies’ hesitance to approve new support measures

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign Dmytro Kuleba expressed significant frustration on Wednesday over the hesitance of Kyiv's allies to approve new support measures, attributing this reluctance to fears of escalating the war with Russia. Speaking at a panel in Olsztyn, Poland, Kuleba emphasized that the predominant concern among Ukraine’s partners has been the potential for escalation, which he argues has led to the rejection of numerous requests for new types of weaponry and support. He stated that this mindset has hindered Ukraine’s ability to strengthen its position in the ongoing conflict.



Kuleba criticized the cautious approach of Ukraine's allies, asserting that the dominant concern of escalation has been a major obstacle since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion. He reflected on how the fear of provoking further Russian aggression has overshadowed more proactive support measures, which could have placed Ukraine in a more advantageous position. The focus on Russia’s possible reactions, according to Kuleba, has become the most challenging aspect of managing international relations during the war.



During his visit to Poland, Kuleba discussed various military issues with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, including the potential deployment of MIG jets and measures to intercept Russian missiles and drones from Polish territory. This dialogue highlights ongoing efforts to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst the conflict.



On Thursday, Kuleba will continue his diplomatic engagements in Brussels, where he is scheduled to attend an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers. This visit is expected to further discussions on EU support for Ukraine and broader strategies for addressing the ongoing war with Russia.

