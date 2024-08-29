Azerbaijan reports military positions in Nakhchivan come under fire from US forces

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Azerbaijan reported that its military positions in the Nakhchivan exclave came under renewed fire from Armenian forces. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the attack occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (1430GMT), targeting stationed near the settlement of Shada in Nakhchivan's Shahbuz district. The stated that "adequate response measures have been taken by our units in the mentioned direction" to address the situation.



In response to Azerbaijan's claims, Armenia's Defense Ministry denied the accusations, asserting that the allegation "does not correspond to reality." The Armenian ministry also highlighted its proposal for establishing a joint mechanism to investigate "ceasefire violations and/or related cases," though Azerbaijan has not yet responded to this proposal.



The longstanding tensions between Baku and Yerevan date back to 1991, when Armenian forces occupied Karabakh, a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven surrounding areas. A significant portion of this territory was reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day conflict in the fall of 2020. This conflict ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, which set the stage for normalization efforts and discussions on border demarcation.



Last September, Azerbaijan achieved full sovereignty over Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation," leading to the surrender of separatist forces in the region. Despite these developments, the situation remains volatile, with occasional clashes and diplomatic tensions continuing to affect relations between the two countries.

