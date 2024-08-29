After Sun Care Products Market 2026 : Competitive Analysis And Industry Forecast At A CAGR Of 3.7% 2019-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global after sun care products size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global after sun care products market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across, North America contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The global after sun care products market is segmented on the basis of price point, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on price point, the market is segmented into mass after-sun and premium after-sun. The mass after-sun segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total revenue share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the premium after sun segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on form, the after sun care products market segments include cream, gel, lotion, essential oil, and others. The gel segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018. This segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue by 2026. However, the essential oils segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key market players analyzed in the research include

L'Oréal SAS

Lancaster Group

Unilever Plc

Estée Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Clarins Group

Coty Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido

Bioderma Laboratories

