- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is any kind of construction or skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please make financial compensation a top priority and call the amazing legal team at the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm literally have decades worth of experience assisting construction and skilled trades workers who have developed mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

"Before the early 1980s construction workers and skilled tradesmen were forced to work around asbestos on commercial or residential jobs, on remodels or renovations, as a carpenter, plumber, electrician, insulator, roofer, welder or in demolition. They had no choice because there were no prohibitions on exposing people to asbestos on the job. Even a construction laborer might have had considerable exposure to asbestos in construction-even though they were a high school or college kid working a summer job.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana and they were a construction or skilled trades worker please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana when it comes to please with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

