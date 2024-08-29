Kerala News: K K Shailaja On FIR Against Actor M Mukesh, Says 'Not Eligible To Continue As MLA, If...'
Date
8/29/2024 5:00:28 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister K K Shailaja that if it is proven that party MLA M Mukesh is guilty of the alleged crimes, he has no right to continue as a legislator.
"If he has committed a crime, then he is not eligible to continue in that position. But, right now we are in the initial stages of the investigation and we cannot say whether he should resign or not," she said as quoted news agency PTI.
MENAFN29082024007365015876ID1108614312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.