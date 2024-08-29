Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman Techie On Running Train In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 29 (IANS) The 22-year-old man, who tried to sexually assault a woman software professional on a running train in the Udupi district of Karnataka, has been arrested, said officials here on Thursday.

The incident happened on an express train on Sunday as the woman was travelling from Bengaluru to Manipal town near Udupi City.

The arrested accused was identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Shuraim, a resident of Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district.

According to officials, the Manipal received the complaint from the woman. The case was cracked and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of reporting the crime. The accused was later sent to judicial custody.

Police stated that the victim, a resident of Manipal town near Udupi city, worked in an IT company in Bengaluru. She boarded the train on Saturday night to take part in the Janmashtami celebrations at her residence.

The accused had misbehaved with the young woman and attempted to rape her on the moving train on Sunday morning near Udupi. When the woman strongly objected to his actions and raised her voice, the accused apologized to her and then fled.

The woman informed about the incident to Udupi Railway police and also complained through the RailMadad App. After receiving the complaint from the victim, the police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested him based on the clues and features given by the victim.

Police sources said that they obtained a list of all passengers first and then prepared a short list. Since it was a weekend, the police had to make three shortlists and finally zeroed in on him.

The police tracked the accused in Bhatkal. With the help of CCTV footage and the passenger details available with the Railways, the accused was picked up from his residence.