Qatar's Hatem Storms Into 800M Semis At World U20 Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Hatem Hamid reached the semi-finals of men's 800m race at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships after topping his heat.

The Qatari clocked 1:49.98 to begin his campaign in style in Lima, Peru. Al Annabi are taking part in the event with a total of 11 who will be competing in six disciplines including hammer throw, pole vault, discus throw, 800m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 400m relay.