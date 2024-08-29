Qatar's Hatem Storms Into 800M Semis At World U20 Championships
8/29/2024 4:49:14 AM
Hatem Hamid reached the semi-finals of men's 800m race at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships after topping his heat.
The Qatari athlete clocked 1:49.98 to begin his campaign in style in Lima, Peru. Al Annabi are taking part in the event with a total of 11 athletes who will be competing in six disciplines including hammer throw, pole vault, discus throw, 800m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 400m relay.
