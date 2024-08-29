Türkiye expects inflation to decrease to nearly 24 percent in 2025

(MENAFN) Inflation in Turkey is expected to decrease to around 24 percent next year, according to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday. The IMF's 2024 Article IV Mission noted that "in the medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward the potential of 3.5-4 percent."



The IMF reported that headline inflation in Turkey has started to ease this summer but remains high. It added, "Despite favorable base effects, still-strong inertia would keep inflation at around 43 percent by the end of December." The IMF emphasized that a tighter policy mix focused on fiscal policy would reduce risks and lower inflation more quickly and sustainably.



The report also indicated that a larger and more front-loaded fiscal consolidation is needed to help reduce inflation. It suggested that tight financial conditions will be necessary until inflation is firmly on a downward path and inflation expectations align with the central bank's forecast range. Turkey's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, down from 71.60 percent in June and 75.45 percent in May.



The IMF advised that the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey "should continue smoothing temporary exchange rate volatility while avoiding undue real appreciation and replenish reserve buffers opportunistically" until sequential inflation trends downward sustainably. As inflation decreases and reserve buffers improve, the report recommended scaling back interventions and allowing the exchange rate to act as a shock absorber, while avoiding intervention against persistent shocks.



Additionally, the IMF forecasted that tight monetary and income policies would weigh on domestic demand, bringing economic growth to around 3 percent this year. Turkey’s current account deficit declined to 2.7 percent of GDP in the first quarter of this year and is estimated to fall to approximately 2.2 percent of GDP next year.

