(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report on the healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering the entire value chain an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem, covering a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides invaluable insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns.

This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Here's a summary of key modules:

Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender.

Medical Staff: Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, and other metrics

Healthcare Facilities: Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, and other metrics.

Pharmacies: Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel.

Population Trends & Statistics: Over 12 KPIs covering demographic shifts and their implications for healthcare demand at country level. The indicators cover population breakdown by age groups, macroeconomic fundamentals, life expectancy, and mortality rates.

Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and spending patterns. It is intended to inform stakeholders about the current state of healthcare infrastructure, personnel distribution, and financial aspects to guide policy-making, resource allocation, and strategic planning.

Medical Staff: 100 KPIs



Physicians

Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other).

Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g. General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology).

By consultation types (in-person, remote).

Distribution by location, gender, and age.

Average wage index by profession.

Nurses

Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position.

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians.

Pharmacists

Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians). Technical and Administrative Staff

Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs



Number of patients

Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient)

Distribution by hospital (pubic, private) Distribution by disease type.

Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs



Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count.

Number of hospitals per 10000 population

Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model. Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model.

Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs



Spending patterns by individual and government sources.

Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care)

By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit. Spending patterns by gender and age.

Pharmacies: 30 KPIs



Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues

Distribution by location (urban and rural)

Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3)

Distribution by ownership

By end-user demographics By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)

Demographic Information: 12 KPIs



Total population and population distribution by age.

Life expectancy and mortality rate. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Healthcare Workforce Analysis: In-depth analysis of the healthcare workforce, including detailed distribution of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, essential for targeting medical specialties and planning workforce strategies.

Healthcare Facilities Landscape: Comprehensive overview of global healthcare infrastructure, including detailed hospital analytics and data on diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, crucial for investors and medical device manufacturers.

Healthcare Spending Patterns Decoded: Detailed breakdown of healthcare spending, including spending-to-GDP ratios, per capita analysis, and segmentation by category, payment source, age, and gender, providing insights into economic impact and market opportunities.

Pharmacy Market Dynamics Unveiled: Detailed analysis of the global pharmacy market, including distribution patterns, prescription revenue trends, and distribution channels, providing strategic insights for optimizing pharmaceutical distribution and identifying new market opportunities. Demographics Insights: Comprehensive demographic insights, including age-specific breakdowns, life expectancy trends, GDP correlations, and more, to forecast healthcare market trends and tailor strategies effectively.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900