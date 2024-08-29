US dollar shows strengthening on Wednesday over end-of-month buying, technical factors

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar strengthened on Wednesday, buoyed by end-of-month buying and technical factors, following its recent drop to its lowest level in over a year. Traders were closely monitoring upcoming data that could influence the pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated monetary easing cycle. The greenback's recovery comes as the market prepares for potential shifts in monetary policy.



Currency markets have experienced significant volatility throughout the month, impacting the dollar and driving up other major currencies. This turbulence has been fueled by growing concerns over a potential recession in the United States, as well as indications of tightening monetary policy from the Bank of Japan. These factors have created a dynamic trading environment with sharp fluctuations in exchange rates.



The dollar index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other major currencies, climbed by 0.5 percent to reach 101.11. This rise positions the index for its largest daily percentage gain since mid-June, marking a notable rebound for the currency after a period of weakness. The dollar's upward movement signals a shift in market sentiment, with investors reassessing their positions.



Against the Japanese yen, the dollar also rose by 0.5 percent, reaching 144.685 yen, distancing itself from the three-week low it had touched on Monday. Meanwhile, the euro fell by 0.6 percent against the dollar, settling at USD1.1116, though it remained near the 13-month high it achieved earlier in the week. These movements highlight the dollar's regained strength and its impact on other major currencies.



In other developments, the British pound dropped by 0.6 percent to USD1.3186 after having reached its highest level since March 2022 against the dollar on Tuesday. This decline reflects traders' expectations that the Bank of England will likely move more slowly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in easing monetary policy. The Australian dollar also edged down by 0.2 percent to USD0.6780. In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin fell by 4.1 percent to USD59,302, as the initial positive impact of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's strong signal to lower borrowing costs began to fade, leading to a broader decline in digital currency prices.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614162