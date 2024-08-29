Inceptio Technology Makes Landmark Single Delivery Of 400 Autonomous Heavy-Duty Trucks To ZTO Express

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio ("Inceptio," or the "Company"), an leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, recently completed delivery of 400 Inceptio-powered autonomous heavy-duty trucks to ZTO Express Inc. ("ZTO Express") (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. This milestone marks the largest single delivery of intelligent heavy-duty trucks globally, significantly enhancing the smart logistics industry.

The trucks, jointly developed with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. ("DFCV"), are pre-loaded with Inceptio's Autonomous Driving System, marking another critical step towards the mass commercialization of autonomous logistics solutions. This delivery will optimize ZTO Express' logistics network, reduce operational costs, enhance efficiency, and significantly boost operational value, making them indispensable assets for the logistics industry.

Inceptio has established an extensive footprint across the logistics industry, including line-haul logistics, express delivery, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, as well as contract logistics. This achievement underscores how L3 and L2+ autonomous heavy-duty trucks are increasingly being commercialized and deployed across the sector and the significant value they offer.

ZTO Express is actively focused on expanding its presence across the domestic logistics market and is strengthening its fleet with the addition of 400 autonomous trucks to ensure safer, more efficient, and profitable operations. This collaboration will further support the growth of ZTO Express going forward.

Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology, said, "This milestone delivery to ZTO Express marks a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize logistics with autonomous driving technology. Inceptio-powered trucks are not only transforming the operational landscape with their safety and efficiency but also setting new standards for the industry. With thousands of trucks powered by our autonomous systems currently on the road, we are leveraging our powerful data-driven R&D system to further enhance our algorithms and improve our full-stack solution. We will continue to work closely with our truck OEM partners to offer logistics operators even greater safety, efficiency and profitability."

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first mass-produced L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated nationwide in China by customers across the line-haul logistics sector including express delivery, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and contract logistics. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

For more information on Inceptio Technology, visit