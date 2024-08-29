Oculis To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis' management will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Healthcare 2024

Event dates: September 4-6, 2024

Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference

Event dates: September 9-11, 2024

Company Presentation by Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer on September 11 at 9:30 am ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY, NY

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Event dates: September 10-11, 2024

Fireside Chat with Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer on September 10 at 9:05 am ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY, NY

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings. A link to access company presentation, when available, will be posted to Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; OCS-02 (licaminlimab), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON). Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis' goal is to improve the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

