International B2B marketing specialist Fifth Ring has been certified as a Great Place To Work®, the most respected globally recognised workplace accreditation.

Fifth Ring celebrates global endorsement as a Great Place To Work®



International B2B marketing specialist Fifth Ring has been certified as a Great Place To Work®, the most respected workplace accreditation, in recognition of the company's positive and supportive culture and commitment to colleagues' learning and development.

The certification provides a globally recognised and research-backed verification of an overall great employee experience at Fifth Ring, and is based entirely on what employees say, with 93% of respondents saying they were proud to tell people they worked for the company.

Great Place To Work® is the international authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Fifth Ring, an Aberdeen-headquartered agency with locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas, took part in the comprehensive two-step certification process earlier this year to quantify the current workplace culture.

The process included surveying employees and inviting them to complete a detailed questionnaire about the workplace. The outcome was then determined by employee feedback and independent analysis of the scores.

Fifth Ring founder and CEO, Ian Ord, said:“Achieving this certification is testament to our commitment to creating a culture of excellence where every team member feels valued, engaged and inspired. It's not just about being a great place to work, it's about being a place where people truly love to work, and creating an environment that retains and attracts the very best talent.”

This year, Fifth Ring has expanded and strengthened its team with recent promotions and appointments and this continues with its current recruitment drives.

Ian continued:“At Fifth Ring, we believe in helping our clients own their market space. This belief is also reflected in our support towards helping every team member realise their potential and take pride in being part of our workplace. This certification shows we have a clear purpose and reinforces our company's mission, vision and values.

“We achieve significant results for a multitude of global clients operating across a range of industries including energy, maritime, technology and manufacturing – we appreciate that none of this would be possible without the right employees who are genuinely satisfied and motivated to do what they do every day.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®, added: "The Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience."

She emphasised that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Fifth Ring stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."



IMAGE CAPTION: Fifth Ring founder and CEO, Ian Ord.

About Fifth Ring:

Since 1991 Fifth Ring has been strengthening clients' market position, improving reputations and increasing sales. The company has established offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The agency offers a range of services including brand development, creative design, digital web design and development, marketing, and public and media relations.



About Great Place To Work® CertificationTM:

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®:

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

