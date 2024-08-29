EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Fielmann Group sales grow by +11% in HY1/2024, EBITDA by +14% and EBT by +17% compared to previous year (news with additional features)

In the first half of 2024, the Fielmann Group increased unit sales, revenue and compared to the previous year in line with expectations. As part of its Vision 2025, the Fielmann Group has continued its international expansion and on 1 July 2024 closed an additional acquisition in the United States.



