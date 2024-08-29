عربي


Fielmann Group Sales Grow By +11% In HY1/2024, EBITDA By +14% And EBT By +17% Compared To Previous Year (News With Additional Features)


8/29/2024 4:13:36 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

29.08.2024 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first half of 2024, the Fielmann Group increased unit sales, revenue and profit compared to the previous year in line with expectations. As part of its Vision 2025, the Fielmann Group has continued its international expansion and on 1 July 2024 closed an additional acquisition in the United States.

Language: English
