Fielmann Group Sales Grow By +11% In HY1/2024, EBITDA By +14% And EBT By +17% Compared To Previous Year (News With Additional Features)
Date
8/29/2024 4:13:36 AM
|
EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
In the first half of 2024, the Fielmann Group increased unit sales, revenue and profit compared to the previous year in line with expectations. As part of its Vision 2025, the Fielmann Group has continued its international expansion and on 1 July 2024 closed an additional acquisition in the United States.
Fielmann Group sales grow by +11% in HY1/2024, EBITDA by +14% and EBT by +17% compared to previous year (news with additional features)
29.08.2024 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Additional features:
File: H1_Report_Final_EN
29.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Fielmann Group AG
|
| Weidestrasse 118 a
|
| 22083 Hamburg
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 40 270 76-0
| Fax:
| +49 40 270 76-390
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005772206
| WKN:
| 577220
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1976987
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN29082024004691010666ID1108614071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.