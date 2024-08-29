Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - from NuWays AG

29.08.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to Singulus Technologies AG Company Name: Singulus Technologies AG ISIN: DE000A1681X5

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: HOLD from: 29.08.2024 Target price: EUR 1.60 Last rating change: Analyst: Konstantin Völk

Final Q2 numbers out // successful financing agreement



Topic: Singulus released its final Q2 report yesterday in line with preliminary numbers. Even more importantly, the company has successfully concluded an agreement with CNBM on the restructuring of the financing in August 2024.

To recap: Q2 sales decreased by 21% to € 20.1m from a high comparable base. Thanks to a stronger contribution of the Semiconductor segment, the Q2 gross profit margin increased to 33.8% (Q2'23: 25.2%). OPEX remained roughly on last year's level, leading to a Q2 EBIT of € 0.5m, up from € 0.2m in Q2'23. Order intake stood at a solid € 19.1m (+91% yoy), but was below our expectations after the dynamic demand in the first quarter. H1 order intake came in at € 52.3m (+117% yoy), leading to € 70.4m in order backlog.



Sales in the Semiconductor segment increased to € 3.7m (Q2'23: € 2.1m) due to a strong demand for TIMARIS coating machines. Semiconductor order intake came in at a solid € 24.4m in H1'24 (47% of total H1 order intake), which should lead to a positive effect on gross margins in the future. Solar sales decreased 22% to € 12.3m due to project postponements. However, CNBM is further investing in CdTe and as stated in the CC, more CSS machines will be delivered to CNBM in the near future. Life Science sales came in at € 4.1m (Q2'23: € 7.5m).



Reorganization of financing completed: CNBM is directly and indirectly the counterpart for € 30m of Singulus' outstanding debt – directly as provider of a € 20m loan, granted in two tranches in March and April 2023 that were callable on August 4 th and on September 28th and indirectly as guarantor for another € 10m granted by Bank of Shanghai. In order to secure further financing, Singulus has now successfully negotiated the reorganization of the € 20m loan. Further, CNBM guarantees Singulus to cover its financial obligations until March 31st 2025. Nevertheless, Singulus' Going Concern beyond March 2025 looks still questionable and would require further improving operations in our view.



As soon as long-term financing is secured, one should refocus again on the improving operating business with new innovative product solutions such as in the field of micro-LED, hydrogen and solid-state batteries, which have the potential to bring Singulus back in the black.



We change our rating to Hold (old: Under Review) with a PT of € 1.60 based on DCF

You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

