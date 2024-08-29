PUBLICATION OF SASOL's ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following reports covering Sasol's year ended 30 June 2024 have been published on the Sasol website:

1.

Integrated Report

2.

Annual financial statements

3.

Tax Report

Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024, on which KPMG, our external auditors, expressed an unmodified opinion, were published on 20 August 2024.



Copies of all the aforementioned reports can be obtained free of charge by downloading copies from the Company's website, or by requesting copies from Sasol Investor Relations by means of either:

- an e-mail to [email protected] ; or

- written correspondence posted to Private Bag X10014, Sandton, 2196, South Africa.

Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, to be filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will follow.

Note to holders of Domestic Medium-Term Notes



Sasol's report on the application of the King IV report on corporate governance for South Africa 2016 (King IV)

incorporated by reference in the Domestic Medium-Term Note programme, have accordingly been replaced and are available at:

. The King IV application report will also be made available for inspection, at the election of the person requesting inspection, through a secure electronic connection.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

