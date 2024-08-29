عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Management’S Or Related Parties’ Trading With SP Group A/S Shares


8/29/2024 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yesterday, Ulstrup Invest ApS, related parties to Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup (Søren Ulstrup is Chairman of Ulstrup Invest ApS), has acquired 3,000 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 284.59 equal to DKK 853,770.00.

Attachment

  • Meddelelse nr. 15 - Insider Trading - ENG - 29 08 24

MENAFN29082024004107003653ID1108614036


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search