Management’S Or Related Parties’ Trading With SP Group A/S Shares

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yesterday, Ulstrup Invest ApS, related parties to Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup (Søren Ulstrup is Chairman of Ulstrup Invest ApS), has acquired 3,000 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 284.59 equal to DKK 853,770.00.

