Qatar Said To Be Last Bidder For Russia's German Rosneft Assets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post/ Bloomberg

Doha: Qatar is the last remaining bidder for the seized German operations of Russia's state-controlled oil company Rosneft PJSC, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Qatari delegation visited Berlin's chancellery for talks on the purchase in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The German would agree to the purchase, which means it's now up to Rosneft and the buyer to seal the deal, they said.

Doha, maintains good relations with Russia, with the Qatar Authority already owning a stake of roughly 19% in state-controlled Rosneft.

Business Insider reported earlier yesterday that Qatar is in discussions to purchase the Rosneft assets.