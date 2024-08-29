Qatar Said To Be Last Bidder For Russia's German Rosneft Assets
Date
8/29/2024 4:00:17 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Washington Post/ Bloomberg
Doha: Qatar is the last remaining bidder for the seized German operations of Russia's state-controlled oil company Rosneft PJSC, according to people familiar with the matter.
A Qatari delegation visited Berlin's chancellery for talks on the purchase in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The German government would agree to the purchase, which means it's now up to Rosneft and the buyer to seal the deal, they said.
Doha, maintains good relations with Russia, with the Qatar investment Authority already owning a stake of roughly 19% in state-controlled Rosneft.
Business Insider reported earlier yesterday that Qatar is in discussions to purchase the Rosneft assets.
MENAFN29082024000063011010ID1108614025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.