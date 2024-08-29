Al Abdulghani Motors Unveils Exclusive Offer On Toyota Land Cruiser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota Qatar, announced a special, limited- time offer on the Toyota Land Cruiser. This offer includes the 50/50 Finance Plan and the 5-5-5 Package, designed to deliver unmatched value and flexibility for customers.

Valid until 8th September 2024, this offer provides an exceptional opportunity to purchase a new Land Cruiser with flexible financing options. Customers can pay 50 percent of the vehicle's price upfront, with the remaining 50 percent paid over two years with equal monthly, quarterly or semi-annual instalments.

In addition to this offer, customers will also receive free 3M window tinting with new Land Cruiser vehicles.

The 5-5-5 Package complements this offer with a robust suite of benefits: 5 years of periodic maintenance, a 5-year warranty, and 5 years or 100,000 km of roadside assistance.

This comprehensive package guarantees peace of mind and convenience, ensuring that owners are well-supported throughout their journey with the Land Cruiser.

Since its launch in 1951, the Toyota Land Cruiser has gained immense popularity for its reliability, rugged durability, and unmatched off-road capability. Known for its modern design and superior performance across diverse terrains, the Land Cruiser remains the top choice for those seeking a distinguished driving experience in Qatar.

Its advanced design and exceptional versatility make it the perfect vehicle for navigating both the bustling city streets and the challenging sand dunes of Qatar.

To learn more and schedule a test drive, please visit the Toyota Qatar website or call customer service at 8001800.