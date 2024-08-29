عربي


No. 7/2024 - Interim Report, H1 2024


8/29/2024 3:45:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 29 August 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 7/2024

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2024

The company has today published the Interim Report for H1 2024 (covering the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company's website .

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachments

  • Announcement no. 7 - Interim report H1 2024
  • Cemat - Interim report H1 2024

