[2024] Technical Ceramics Market Growth Analysis And Study Reports, Forecast To 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technical Ceramics Industry

The global technical ceramics is projected to reach $13.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global technical ceramics was estimated at $8.03 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register $13.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2019 to 2026.

The technical ceramics market is experiencing growth driven by advancements in materials science and increased demand for high-performance components in industries like aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. Innovations in manufacturing processes and applications are further propelling market expansion.

Download Sample Report at:

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide and Non-Oxide), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, and Ceramic Matrix Composites), and End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."

Drivers, restraints, & opportunities-

Rise in demand from several end-use industries and emergence of technical ceramics as a substitute to metal drive the growth of the global technical ceramics market. On the other hand, high energy costs for manufacturing technical ceramics impede the growth to some extent. However, development in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing in APAC and rapid growth of ceramics in healthcare industry are expected to usher in a number of opportunities in the industry.

Leading market players-

Albemarle Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

KYOCERA Corporation

KCC CORPORATION

Rauschert GmbH

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Morgan Advanced Materials plc and 3M

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

By material, the oxide ceramics material segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to be the largest segment by the end of 2026. Properties associated with oxide ceramics have made them highly favorable in electronics & semiconductors, automotive, and power generation industries.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :

By product type, the monolithic ceramics segment emerged as the global leader in 2018. Monolithic ceramics are increasingly used in consumer electronics to produce smaller size high-quality components, and the trend for miniaturization fuels the adoption of monolithic ceramics across the globe.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific has the presence of established industries such as electronics, automotive, and power generation; which results in a stable demand for technical ceramics over the past few years.

Technical ceramics are projected to be seen in the several new applications in the automotive and medical industries on account of their unique properties

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit:

The oxide segment garnered the lion's share in 2018-

Based on material, the oxide segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global technical ceramics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the high demand for alumina in electronics and electrical, automotive, energy and utility, and other industries. The non-oxide segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Being an excellent abrasive material, these ceramics are increasingly used in grinding wheels application, which has boosted the segment growth.

The monolithic ceramics segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the monolithic ceramics segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-thirds of the global technical ceramics market. The demand for monolithic ceramics was on the rise on account of drastic changes in the sales of consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, television, cameras etc. which has driven the growth of the segment. At the same time, the ceramic matrix composites segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the study period. This is due to ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are advanced ceramic that exhibits a combination of properties such as relatively higher strength at elevated temperature, good corrosion and erosion behaviors, higher stiffness and toughness, high corrosion resistant power, and others.

Access Full Summary Report:

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-fourth of the global technical ceramics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Asia-Pacific has the presence of several established industries such as automotive, electronics and electricals, and energy & power, which collectively increases demand for technical ceramics in the province. Simultaneously, North America would register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% till 2026. Rise in adoption of technical ceramics in medical, and military & defense industries in the region has fueled the market growth.

For More Information:

Related Reports:

Transparent Ceramics Market :

Electroceramics Market :

Glass Ceramics Market :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.